14-year-old boy killed in Raleigh; neighbors plea for violence to end

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 14-year-old boy was shot and killed in the 3400 block of Elk Point Drive in Raleigh late Tuesday evening.

Now people in the community are demanding answers and asking for the violence to stop. Along Elk Point Drive many people have signs in their yards that read ‘stop the killings.’

Neighbors who did not want to appear on camera told WREG-TV that they are deeply hurt to hear another young person’s life was senselessly taken away.

At this time, no arrest has been made, and Memphis Police said this is an ongoing investigation.