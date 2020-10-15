1,322 new coronavirus cases, 12 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 1,322 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 12 additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 108,139 with 3,152 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday. Eleven deaths occurred between October 3 and October 14 in the counties below.

County Total Forrest 1 Hinds 2 Jackson 1 Lee 1 Marshall 1 Neshoba 1 Perry 1 Tippah 1 Union 1 Washington 1

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 1008 41 52 13 Alcorn 907 12 18 2 Amite 397 13 15 2 Attala 728 25 90 20 Benton 282 4 14 0 Bolivar 1962 75 217 30 Calhoun 578 12 25 4 Carroll 346 12 45 9 Chickasaw 794 24 44 13 Choctaw 198 6 1 0 Claiborne 524 16 43 9 Clarke 691 48 91 25 Clay 651 21 19 3 Coahoma 1215 35 86 6 Copiah 1304 35 71 6 Covington 886 25 34 10 De Soto 6302 77 73 15 Forrest 2863 76 176 41 Franklin 213 3 4 1 George 908 16 36 6 Greene 439 17 39 6 Grenada 1180 37 111 20 Hancock 706 27 26 6 Harrison 4521 80 255 32 Hinds 7528 168 457 73 Holmes 1123 60 101 20 Humphreys 389 16 21 6 Issaquena 106 3 0 0 Itawamba 1040 24 84 17 Jackson 4130 75 86 8 Jasper 651 16 1 0 Jefferson 255 10 13 3 Jefferson Davis 379 11 3 1 Jones 2739 81 183 37 Kemper 311 15 40 9 Lafayette 2376 42 123 28 Lamar 2035 38 37 11 Lauderdale 2278 129 261 74 Lawrence 479 14 26 2 Leake 1076 39 35 5 Lee 3290 78 179 36 Leflore 1553 84 192 46 Lincoln 1278 54 142 32 Lowndes 1698 61 98 33 Madison 3552 92 238 45 Marion 915 42 92 14 Marshall 1228 24 44 8 Monroe 1402 72 170 52 Montgomery 520 23 52 9 Neshoba 1767 109 130 38 Newton 832 27 39 9 Noxubee 588 16 20 4 Oktibbeha 1913 54 193 31 Panola 1612 36 26 6 Pearl River 1036 55 93 22 Perry 465 21 20 7 Pike 1334 55 97 27 Pontotoc 1407 19 16 2 Prentiss 967 19 48 3 Quitman 407 6 0 0 Rankin 3658 86 172 23 Scott 1206 29 21 3 Sharkey 273 14 43 8 Simpson 1161 48 117 19 Smith 573 16 54 8 Stone 433 14 55 9 Sunflower 1545 49 80 14 Tallahatchie 812 25 29 7 Tate 1099 39 50 13 Tippah 812 19 47 0 Tishomingo 766 40 96 26 Tunica 515 17 15 2 Union 1102 24 46 11 Walthall 628 27 67 13 Warren 1481 54 119 25 Washington 2456 93 158 35 Wayne 960 21 59 10 Webster 360 13 52 11 Wilkinson 319 19 20 5 Winston 798 21 40 11 Yalobusha 472 14 36 7 Yazoo 1126 33 82 12 Total 108,139 3,152 6,422 1,273

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

