1,322 new coronavirus cases, 12 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 1,322 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 12 additional deaths.
That brings the state’s total number of cases to 108,139 with 3,152 deaths.
New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday. Eleven deaths occurred between October 3 and October 14 in the counties below.
|County
|Total
|Forrest
|1
|Hinds
|2
|Jackson
|1
|Lee
|1
|Marshall
|1
|Neshoba
|1
|Perry
|1
|Tippah
|1
|Union
|1
|Washington
|1
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|1008
|41
|52
|13
|Alcorn
|907
|12
|18
|2
|Amite
|397
|13
|15
|2
|Attala
|728
|25
|90
|20
|Benton
|282
|4
|14
|0
|Bolivar
|1962
|75
|217
|30
|Calhoun
|578
|12
|25
|4
|Carroll
|346
|12
|45
|9
|Chickasaw
|794
|24
|44
|13
|Choctaw
|198
|6
|1
|0
|Claiborne
|524
|16
|43
|9
|Clarke
|691
|48
|91
|25
|Clay
|651
|21
|19
|3
|Coahoma
|1215
|35
|86
|6
|Copiah
|1304
|35
|71
|6
|Covington
|886
|25
|34
|10
|De Soto
|6302
|77
|73
|15
|Forrest
|2863
|76
|176
|41
|Franklin
|213
|3
|4
|1
|George
|908
|16
|36
|6
|Greene
|439
|17
|39
|6
|Grenada
|1180
|37
|111
|20
|Hancock
|706
|27
|26
|6
|Harrison
|4521
|80
|255
|32
|Hinds
|7528
|168
|457
|73
|Holmes
|1123
|60
|101
|20
|Humphreys
|389
|16
|21
|6
|Issaquena
|106
|3
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|1040
|24
|84
|17
|Jackson
|4130
|75
|86
|8
|Jasper
|651
|16
|1
|0
|Jefferson
|255
|10
|13
|3
|Jefferson Davis
|379
|11
|3
|1
|Jones
|2739
|81
|183
|37
|Kemper
|311
|15
|40
|9
|Lafayette
|2376
|42
|123
|28
|Lamar
|2035
|38
|37
|11
|Lauderdale
|2278
|129
|261
|74
|Lawrence
|479
|14
|26
|2
|Leake
|1076
|39
|35
|5
|Lee
|3290
|78
|179
|36
|Leflore
|1553
|84
|192
|46
|Lincoln
|1278
|54
|142
|32
|Lowndes
|1698
|61
|98
|33
|Madison
|3552
|92
|238
|45
|Marion
|915
|42
|92
|14
|Marshall
|1228
|24
|44
|8
|Monroe
|1402
|72
|170
|52
|Montgomery
|520
|23
|52
|9
|Neshoba
|1767
|109
|130
|38
|Newton
|832
|27
|39
|9
|Noxubee
|588
|16
|20
|4
|Oktibbeha
|1913
|54
|193
|31
|Panola
|1612
|36
|26
|6
|Pearl River
|1036
|55
|93
|22
|Perry
|465
|21
|20
|7
|Pike
|1334
|55
|97
|27
|Pontotoc
|1407
|19
|16
|2
|Prentiss
|967
|19
|48
|3
|Quitman
|407
|6
|0
|0
|Rankin
|3658
|86
|172
|23
|Scott
|1206
|29
|21
|3
|Sharkey
|273
|14
|43
|8
|Simpson
|1161
|48
|117
|19
|Smith
|573
|16
|54
|8
|Stone
|433
|14
|55
|9
|Sunflower
|1545
|49
|80
|14
|Tallahatchie
|812
|25
|29
|7
|Tate
|1099
|39
|50
|13
|Tippah
|812
|19
|47
|0
|Tishomingo
|766
|40
|96
|26
|Tunica
|515
|17
|15
|2
|Union
|1102
|24
|46
|11
|Walthall
|628
|27
|67
|13
|Warren
|1481
|54
|119
|25
|Washington
|2456
|93
|158
|35
|Wayne
|960
|21
|59
|10
|Webster
|360
|13
|52
|11
|Wilkinson
|319
|19
|20
|5
|Winston
|798
|21
|40
|11
|Yalobusha
|472
|14
|36
|7
|Yazoo
|1126
|33
|82
|12
|Total
|108,139
|3,152
|6,422
|1,273
Estimated Recoveries
Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).
MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.
LATEST STORIES:
- Newsfeed Now: Vote scheduled on Amy Coney Barrett; Dogs training to detect COVID-19
- 1,322 new coronavirus cases, 12 additional deaths in Mississippi
- Bobcat apprehended while ‘shopping’ in Kentucky Dollar General
- Arkansas parents come together after a spirit day leaves some students feeling excluded
- Kamala Harris suspends events after two Biden campaign staffers test positive for COVID-19