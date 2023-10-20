MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are looking for two men who broke into a South Memphis hair store and stole $13,000 worth of merchandise.

MPD says officers responded to a burglary at Angel Beauty Supply in the 300 block of East E.H. Crump Blvd a little after 2 a.m.

The business owner gave police video footage which showed a white Cadillac SUV pull up to the store.

One of the suspects pulled a chain from the trunk and tied it to the door. The other reportedly suspect put the SUV in drive and ripped the front door off.

Together, the suspects used bolt cutters to cut the remaining locks off the door. They then entered the store and grabbed multiple hair products, reports state.

The owner said the front door damage cost $7,000. He also claimed the men stole bundles of hair, totaling $13,000, and his Sony laptop, worth $2,300.

According to MPD, the suspects fled the scene in an unknown direction.