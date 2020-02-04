13-year-old boy, man shot in driveby shooting in North Memphis

Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis teen is out of the hospital after he was injured during a drive by shooting in north Memphis on Monday night.

Police reports say a car with three men drove by a home on on Willow Wood street and opened fired. A 13-year-old boy and a 27-year-old man were hit by the gunfire.

Officers found the man laying under a carport and he was later taken to the Regional Medical Center.

The 13-year-old boy was taken to Le Bonheur's Children's Hospital by car. The police reports say the teen told his family he hurt his leg playing football. His mother took him to the hospital to find out there was a bullet still lodged in his leg.

One of the victims told police the drive by shooting happened when he and a friend were loading up a moving truck.

"Kids getting shot, babies getting shot, you can't run from crime and let people run you out of your neighborhood," one man told WREG. "We need to get together, talk to one another and take back our neighborhoods."

Memphis police have not released any information on possible suspects.