13-year-old boy charged in shooting of 11-year-old in Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Police say a 13-year-old Tennessee boy has been charged in connection with the shooting of an 11-year-old boy.

Chattanooga police say the teen was arrested Tuesday in the Sept. 2 shooting and charged with aggravated assault and reckless endangerment.

Police say that on the day of the shooting, officers responded to a report of “unknown trouble” at a residence and found the 11-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was hospitalized with what authorities described as “life-threatening injuries,” but they did not provide additional details.

The suspect is being held at the Hamilton County Juvenile Detention Center.