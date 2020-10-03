13-year-old arrested for stabbing 10-year-old sister in Batesville

BATESVILLE, Miss. — A 13-year-old boy Batesville is being held on an aggravated assault charge after police say he stabbed his 10-year-old sister.

Police say the attack happened Thursday afternoon at the family’s home in the Leonard Street Apartments.

Friday afternoon they said the girl was still in stable condition at LeBonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis.

Annette Tribble said she heard the girl’s screams as she was arriving home from work.

“I just heard her screaming and screaming and I know it was a little child and I looked down there and was just started screaming and screaming,” Tribble said.

Neighbors say they’re just as appalled by the ages of the people involved as by the crime.

“Oh my goodness. A 13-year-old brother?” said Jemarcus Holmes.

“This world is so messed up and corrupt right now. For a 13-year-old to be stabbing his sister, that just makes no sense,” said Edith Mister Aaron.

Police say prosecutors are considering charging the 13-year-old as an adult but haven’t yet made a decision.

“They need to charge him as an adult ’cause you don’t just stab people. You don’t just stab kids,” said Aaron.