13-year-old injured in West Memphis shooting

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — A 13-year-old was injured after an altercation at a local apartment complex escalated.

According to West Memphis Mayor Marco McClendon, the shooting happened at the Westwood Apartments on South Avalon around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.

He said two men became involved in an altercation and someone pulled out a gun. Shots were fired and hit a window. The little girl was grazed, but is expected to be okay.

WREG has reached out to the West Memphis Police Department for suspect information.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News