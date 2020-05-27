13-year-old injured in West Memphis shooting

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — A 13-year-old was injured after an altercation at a local apartment complex escalated.

According to West Memphis Mayor Marco McClendon, the shooting happened at the Westwood Apartments on South Avalon around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.

He said two men became involved in an altercation and someone pulled out a gun. Shots were fired and hit a window. The little girl was grazed, but is expected to be okay.

WREG has reached out to the West Memphis Police Department for suspect information.