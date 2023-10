If you’ve seen a 12-foot-tall puppet walking the streets of Memphis, you’re not going crazy.

Little Amal represents a 10-year-old Syrian refugee. She travels through cities, towns and villages around the world and earlier Wednesday, was at Crosstown High School.

Amal walks for the hundreds of thousands of refugees and displaced people the world looking for safety.

You can catch Amal Wednesday afternoon walking downtown from the historic Clayborn Temple to the Orpheum Theater.