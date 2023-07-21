Police yellow line, blurred lights and traffic accident in background.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An 11-year-old boy was injured after shots were fired into a home in northeast Memphis, officials say.

Memphis Police say a little before 11:30 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 5600 block of Elmore Ridge Lane. Officers found a male juvenile suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was transported to Le Bonheur in non-critical condition.

Preliminary information indicates that shots were fired into the home, police say.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-2274.