11-year-old boy missing after leaving Frayser home Monday on bike

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities are searching for a missing 11-year-old boy who left his Frayser home on his bicycle Monday and has not been seen since.

Memphis police said in a City Watch that Renaldo Walker left his home in the 1800 block of Corning Avenue around noon May 25. Police said Walker was riding a Mongoose bike when he left.

Walker is described as a 4-foot, 90-pound 11-year-old boy. He has a dark complexion, black hair, brown eyes and was wearing an orange shirt and light green shorts.

Anyone who sees Walker should contact the Memphis Police Department at 901-545-2677.