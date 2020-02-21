11 animals killed by poisoning in Poinsett County, police say

MARKED TREE, Ark. — An Arkansas neighborhood is on high alert after nearly a dozen animals were found dead in less than three days.

According to Marked Tree Police Capt. Anthony Parker, seven cats, two dogs and two opossums were found dead in close proximity to each other within a two- to three-day time frame.

Authorities said some of the animals were family pets, while others were strays and wildlife.

All of the animals were found dead in a specific neighborhood on the northwest side of the city, but Parker didn’t say exactly where.

He did reveal that authorities suspect foul play.

“Based on the lack of signs of any trauma to these animals, it has been determined that they were poisoned in some fashion,” Parker said in a released statement Friday.

If you know anything, call (870) 358-2024.