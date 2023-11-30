MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The tallest building in Memphis is about to be reborn.

A groundbreaking ceremony will be held Thursday morning to kick off the redevelopment of this massive 100 North Main building.

When finished, the 37-story skyscraper built nearly 60 years ago will include a hotel, with hundreds of apartments above.

Everyone knows this building. It’s the one with the revolving restaurant on top, a landmark on the downtown skyline.

It was once a bustling office tower, but as demand for downtown office space fell, tenants moved out.

The building fell into disrepair and was condemned by the county in 2015.

The city bought the property in 2021 and began looking for a developer re-imagine the property.

Mayor- elect Paul Young was president of the Downtown Memphis Commission.

“We want to see this structure preserved, we want to see some action happening on this part of downtown,” he said. “It’s such a critical point along Main Street … There have been owners that have had proposals to redevelop the building however we weren’t seeing enough action, so DMC in partnership with the city of Memphis would work to acquire the building which was completed earlier this year.”

The city did find a developer to buy the building and work has already begun to clear the trash and debris from inside.

The new owners expect the renovation project to be completed in 2025.

Today’s groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled for 10 a.m. Mayor Jim Strickland, and Youngg will cut the ribbon.