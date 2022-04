MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 10-year-old boy was critically wounded during a shooting in Southeast Memphis Monday night.

Police say the shooting happened on Cambridge Station Drive just after 9:30 p.m.

The child was taken to LeBonheur Children’s Hospital in critical condition.

No arrests have been made at this time.

If you have any information, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

