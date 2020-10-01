10-year-old Mid-South student chosen as new Scholastic Kids Press reporter

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mid-South fifth grader is reporting news around the world.

Varun Kabra is one of 45 kids to be a part of the Scholastic Kids Press, which writes news for kids by kids.

“I love to read, and I love to write, and I love to learn,” Varun said. “I thought that if I could be a Scholastic Press kid reporter, I could do all of those.”

At only 10 years old, Varun has his press pass and business cards ready to take on the world of journalism. He’ll have the opportunity to report current and local events, entertainment, sports, and breaking news, interviewing different people and writing articles.

He says he wanted to be a kid reporter so he can inform his peers about what’s going on in the community.

“I think they should know about the elections because it’s a major part of what’s going on right now,” Varun said.

But Varun isn’t the only journalist in the family. His older sister was chosen to be a kid reporter last year. So, he says he picked up a lot of tips from her on how to make it in the business.

“I learned always make eye contact and keep reading. Always read and try to get the most information out of each interview,” Varun said.

Varun says when he gets older, he wants to be an engineer, but says he will always continue reading and writing, and he encourages other kids to do the same.

“Don’t stop reading,” Varun said. “The more you read, the more you learn.”

Varun’s articles will appear in Scholastic Classroom magazines, reaching more than 25 million students.