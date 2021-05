WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — An Arkansas child was rushed to the hospital after being shot early Friday morning.

According to KARK, the 10-year-old girl was at her grandmother’s home on Holiday Drive in West Memphis when a bullet flew through the window and struck her in the hand.

The girl was rushed to a Memphis hospital for treatment.

KARK reported this was not the first time a home has been shot up along that street. They didn’t provide any other details.