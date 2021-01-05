10-year-old boy shot, killed in North Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 10-year-old was shot and killed overnight in North Memphis.

Around 11 p.m. Monday evening, officers were called to 2240 Howell after a 10-year-old boy was shot. The victim was taken to the hospital where he died.

Officers were told the little boy was standing outside with a family member when shots were fired.

No suspect information was released. If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.