10 COVID-19 cases reported at Collierville High School

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. – Collierville High School officials say 10 COVID-19 cases have been reported at the high school.

According to a message sent to Collierville High students, families and staff, Collierville Schools’ administration has been notified of 10 positive cases at the high school as of Thursday evening.

The close contacts have reportedly received communication directly from the school’s administration.

According to the COVID-19 notification dashboard on the Collierville Schools’ website, there are also two currently active cases of COVID-19 among the staff at the high school.

The notification dashboard states 65 students have tested positive since the beginning of the school year.