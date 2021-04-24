1 person dead, another hospitalized with serious injuries after two boats collided on lake in East Tennessee

DANDRIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency reports one person is dead, another hospitalized with serious injuries after two boats collided on Douglas Lake Saturday morning.

According to the TWRA, at around 9:30 a.m. two bass boats collided on the lake near Anchor Down campground.

One of the boats was participating in a bass tournament, and the other, the TWRA isn’t sure if it was participating or not.

One person died due to this crash, and another is being treated at UT Hospital for serious injuries. Both of these occupants were in one of the boats while both occupants from the other boat are uninjured.