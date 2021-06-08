1 killed in double shooting in North Memphis, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was killed and another was critically wounded in a double shooting in North Memphis on Tuesday afternoon, according to Memphis Police.

MPD said officers are investigating the shooting that took place in the 2200 block of Eldridge. When they arrived, they located two male shooting victims.

One of them was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other was transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition,

Memphis Police said there isn’t any suspect information and anyone with information should call Crimestoppers at 901-528-CASH with tips.