1 killed, 2 injured in overnight shootings in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The Memphis Police Department is investigating overnight shootings that left one person dead and two others injured.

Memphis Police say officers responded to a shooting in the 4600 block of Mill Stream at midnight.

Officers found one man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim went to the hospital in critical condition.

Police say the suspects also took the victim’s white 2020 Chevy Camaro. The suspects were reportedly wearing ski masks.

At around 1:50 a.m., officers responded to another shooting on Coleman Road near Stone Way Lane.

One man was killed, and one woman was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition. Police say the victims were pulling off a parking lot when someone in a black Mustang began shooting at them.

If you have any information on these shootings, please call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.