MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say one person is dead and another is seriously injured after a shooting at a Whitehaven McDonald’s.

The shooting happened at the McDonald’s on East Shelby Drive near Mill Branch Road. Police say officers responded to the scene at just before 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

According to police, two men went to the hospital in critical condition. One man later died from his injuries.

Memphis Police say there is no information on the possible suspect at this time.

If you have information on this shooting, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.