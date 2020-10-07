1 killed, 1 injured in shootings near Helena-West Helena school

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. — KIPP Delta Elementary School in Helena-West Helena was forced into lockdown during dismissal Monday after two shootings outside on North 10th Street.

Police say a man was shot in the arm in the first shooting and managed to make it several blocks away to Center Street.

In the second shooting just minutes later, 36-year-old Travis Belk was shot and killed.

“I just lost a son about five years ago to the same violence,” said Belk’s mother Patricia Belk.

Prior to the shooting, police say Belk was walking with one of the two suspects they’re looking for.

Police say both shooting are connected.

“It’s gonna be a girlfriend-boyfriend, baby daddy, ex-boyfriend-new boyfriend type situation,” said Assistant Police Chief James Mayfield.

It’s unclear how Belk was involved, but his family says he didn’t deserve what happened to him.

“He was a fine young man, held a job. He got in a little trouble, but I mean, nothing to get a bullet in the back of his head,” said Belk’s stepfather William Shires.

“We’re going through hell,” said Belk’s mother.