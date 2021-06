MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say one person is dead and another is injured after a crash in Hickory Hill.

Officers responded to the crash in the area of Knight Arnold and Ridgeway sometime after 7:00 p.m. Thursday evening.

Memphis Police say it was a two-car crash. Police say one person was pronounced dead on the scene while another person went to the hospital in critical condition.

Memphis Police have not said how the crash happened.