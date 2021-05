MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was killed and another was injured in a two-vehicle car crash in Parkway Village on Sunday afternoon, according to Memphis Police.

MPD said officers responded to the crash around 3:14 p.m. at the intersection of Getwell & Cochese. One driver was pronounced dead at the scene, and the second driver was transported to St. Francis in non-critical condition.

It is unknown what caused the crash. This is an ongoing investigation.