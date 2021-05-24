1 killed, 1 hurt in house boat explosion on Tennessee river

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency says a woman was killed and a man was injured when a house boat exploded on a river.

The agency says the explosion happened shortly after the 38-foot vessel refueled near the Montgomery County Conservation Club along the Cumberland River on Sunday afternoon.

Officials say the operator, a 56-year-old man, and the passenger, a 54-year-old woman, were thrown into the water by the explosion and the two were rescued by a nearby boater.

Authorities say they were taken to a hospital where the woman later died from her injuries.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the explosion.

