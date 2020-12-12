1 killed, 1 critically wounded in double shooting in the Airport Area, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said officers are investigating a double shooting in the Airport Area.
MPD said around 2 p.m. on Saturday, officers responded to a shooting in the 2800 block of Airways. When they arrived, two males were located with gunshot wounds. MPD said one victim was pronounced deceased on the scene, and the second victim was transported in critical condition to Regional One Hospital.
MPD said anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers.
