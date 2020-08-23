1 dead, 4 others injured after shooting in Fayette County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities say one person is dead and four others are injured after an overnight shooting in Fayette County, Tennessee.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office says the shooting happened near the dead end of Brewer Road.

The sheriff’s office says there were five gunshot victims. One victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

The other four victims are currently at Regional One Hospital. Two of the victims are in stable condition, while the other two are in serious condition.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office says it is working in conjunction with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation to develop suspect information.

At this time, there is no word on what led to the shooting.