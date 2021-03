MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Memphis Police say one person is dead and another is injured after a shooting in South Memphis Sunday evening.

The shooting reportedly happened on South Parkway East near Kerr Avenue.

Police say officers found two shooting victims on the scene. One victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Memphis Police say the other victim is currently in critical condition.

No suspect information was given, according to police.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.