MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man is dead, and another is in critical condition following a shooting in East Memphis Monday.
Memphis Police say a little after 10 p.m. they responded to a shooting in the 4200 block of Fizer.
One man was fund and pronounced dead on the scene. Another man was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.
📧 Sign up for WREG newsletters and have the latest top stories sent right to your inbox.
📲 Download the WREG App today and stay up to date with breaking news and weather.
📡 See more breaking news, local news and weather from WREG.com for Memphis and the Mid South.
MPD says no charges have been filed. This remains an ongoing investigation.