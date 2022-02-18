Skip to content
WREG.com
Memphis
56°
Memphis
56°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Local
Mid-South’s Remarkable Women 2022
Memphis homicides and murders, 2022
Restaurant Report Card
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
RIP Young Dolph
Investigations
Problem Solvers
Coronavirus
Live at 9
Pass It On
Community Changers
Manhunt Monday
Bright Spot
Your Local Election Headquarters
BestReviews
WREG Mobile Apps
Newsletters
Weather
Memphis Weather Radar
Memphis Weather Hourly & 7 Day Forecast
School closings and delays
Enter School Closing Information
Weather Alerts
Weather Call
Watch
Stream Newscasts
Breaking News Live Stream
Latest Videos from News 3
WREG TV schedule
Informed Sources
Knowledge Bowl
3 Good Minutes
Seen on TV
Sports
Grizzlies
Tigers basketball
Memphis Tigers football
Contests and Fun
WREG Basketball Challenge
Nominate An Educator of the Week
Educator of the Week
Knowledge Bowl
Mid-South’s Remarkable Women 2022
JobNet3
Help wanted: Memphis Police Department
KTG USA is Hiring: Production/Machine Operators and Skilled Trades positions
Youth Villages is Hiring for Multiple Positions!
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Traffic
Newsletters
About
Contact Us
People
Jobs At WREG
Community Calendar
EEO Report – WREG and WJKT
Closed captioning help
PR Newswire Press Releases
About BestReviews
Regional News Partners
The History Of WREG-TV
Search
Please enter a search term.
Nation & World
Hawaii police find missing person dead in cemented …
Top Nation & World Headlines
Most read on WREG.com
Vehicle found in ditch, man found shot inside
Memphis metro cities with most expensive homes
High paying Memphis jobs that require graduate degrees
3 boutiques broken into, $100K+ in products stolen
Tigers are back in the NCAA Tournament, draw Boise …
Man accused of shooting at woman with kids in car
‘Why Daddy Why?’ Memphis family prepares final farewell
‘I’m bleeding dad:’ 4 year old shot from road rage
Baby found alone in hotel after mother ODs: police
3 charged after drugs, gun found during traffic stop
Two men charged in carjacking at Raleigh gas station
Read More Top Stories
Trending Stories
Vehicle found in ditch, man found shot inside
Memphis metro cities with most expensive homes
High paying Memphis jobs that require graduate degrees
3 boutiques broken into, $100K+ in products stolen
Tigers are back in the NCAA Tournament, draw Boise …
Don't Miss
Sign up for WREG’s Newsletter
Collierville Schools ranked best district in TN
TN bill targets parents behind on child support
State Rep. calls for Family Dollar boycott over rats
Memphis Local Events