Lausanne star Cisse reclassifies to Class of 2020

MEMPHIS — Lausanne five-star big man Moussa Cisse, a top ten player in the class of 2021, is now reclassifying to this season and will make his college choice sometime next week.

Penny Hardaway and the Tigers are in Cisse’s final six, a group that also includes Kentucky, LSU, Georgia, Florida State and Georgetown.

Lausanne basketball coach Marvis Davis says that this wasn’t an easy decision for Cisse to make.

Then came the pandemic.

“Everybody had been rumored that he was going to reclassify. He wasn’t gonna reclassify.,” Davis said. “He talked to his family, he talked to me about it and he just felt that with everything that was going on, this would be a good time. If he was going to do it, for him to go do it. Normally, right now, he would have been heavily in AAU. He would have been traveling across the country. He wouldn’t have been thinking about that. He just had a lot of time to sit back and a lot of time to reflect. Then he made the decision.”