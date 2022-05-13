NOW HIRING



Wooten Transports is hiring full and part-time truck drivers in Memphis, TN and the surrounding areas, local and regional positions.

Wooten also has the option for drivers to pull out of the New Albany, Mississippi area.

All drivers are home at least 3-4 nights per week. Wooten hauls a mixture of liquid, dry bulk, dedicated carriage and non-tarp flatbed loads.

Pay : Local drivers are paid $58-75,000 per year Regional drivers are paid $65-100,000 per year

: Benefits : Health, dental and vision insurance available – company pays 70% of health insurance Safety bonuses every 6 months Referral bonus of $1,500 Quarterly layover drawings for prizes 6 paid holidays Life insurance paid for by company And more!

: Requirements for hire : At least 2 years of recent tractor-trailer driving experience Tanker endorsement required Hazmat endorsement is preferred, but not required (can get within 60 days of employment)

Click here for more information or to apply.