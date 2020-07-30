USDA Now Hiring- Seasonal Cotton Classer

USDA NOW HIRING

GOVERNMENT JOBS: SEASONAL COTTON CLASSER

USDA, AMS, COTTON PROGRAM

MEMPHIS, TN

If you are looking for a challenging and rewarding work experience we have the job for you. Selected individuals will be trained to grade cotton samples and enter grades into a computer system.

Applications will be accepted August 3rd – 14th, 2020 from 9:00 am to 11:30 am and 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm at the Memphis Classing Office located at 3275 Appling Rd Rm. #6, Memphis, TN 38133 (901-384-3025). Salary is GS-1980 5\1 ($16.73 per hour. Applications forms OF-612 and OF-306 can be obtained from the address listed above Monday – Friday from 8:30 am – 4:00 pm.

Training begins August 31, 2020 and ends September 25, 2020 . Training times will be on either day shift (7:00 am – 3:30 pm) or evening shift (4:00 pm – 12:30 am). The 20 highest scored trainees that pass the training course will be employed as anAgricultural Commodity Grader-Cotton (Classer). HOLIDAY AND WEEKEND WORK IS REQUIRED. SELECTED EMPLOYEES MUST BE ABLE TO WORK ANY SHIFT. There is no promotion potential in this entry level position. Applicants must pass a physical exam. Background checks are performed on all applicants.

Applicants must be a U.S. Citizen and prepared to show picture ID and Social Security card. Veteran’s preference will be applied as appropriate. DD-214 must be provided to qualify for veteran’s preference. Males born after December 31, 1959 who are at least 18 years of age must be able to document registration with the Selective Service System unless certain exemptions are documented.

USDA IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY PROVIDER AND EMPLOYER