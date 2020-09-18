USDA Now Hiring- Materials Handler

USDA NOW HIRING

GOVERNMENT JOBS: Materials Handler (Bale Press Operator)

USDA, AMS, COTTON & TOBACCO PROGRAM

MEMPHIS, TN

Applications will be accepted for seasonal Materials Handler (Bale Press Operator) beginning DAILY September 23, 2020 from 9:00 am to 11:30 am and 12:30 pm to 3:00 pm in the Memphis Classing Office, Room 6, 3275 Appling Rd., Memphis, TN 38133; telephone number (901) 384-3025. Applications will not be accepted after 3:00 p.m. on December 4, 2020. CRIMINAL BACKGROUND CHECKS ARE PERFORMED ON ALL APPLICANTS. High School graduate or GED with six months of training or experience above high school in operation, repair, and maintenance of ginning equipment or equivalent type of equipment; or six months of experience as a warehouseman, heavy equipment operator, farm equipment operator, or as a mechanic. Openings are for the day and evening shifts. Salary for Material Handlers (Bale Press Operators) is (WG-6907-02/1) $12.76 per hour. Applications may be obtained from 3275 Appling Road, Memphis, TN 38133 between the hours 8:30 am and 3:00 pm Monday through Friday.

Applicants must be a U.S. Citizen and must show picture ID and Social Security card at the time the application is submitted. Weekend and holiday work required as needed . Veteran’s preference will be applied as appropriate. DD-214 must be provided to qualify for veteran’s preference. If you are a male born after Dec.31, 1959 and are at least 18 year of age, civil service employment law (5 U.S.C.3328) requires that you must be registered with the Selective Service system, unless you meet certain exemptions (proof of registration and/or exemption required)

USDA is an equal opportunity provider and employer.