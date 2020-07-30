USDA Now Hiring- Instrument Mechanic Helpers (Technicians)

USDA NOW HIRING

GOVERNMENT JOBS: INSTRUMENT MECHANIC HELPERS (TECHNICIANS)

USDA, AMS, COTTON PROGRAM

MEMPHIS, TN

Applications will be accepted for SEASONAL Instrument Mechanic Helper (Technicians) positions on August 3rd – 14th, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Applications will be taken at the Memphis Classing Office, 3275 Appling Rd., Memphis, TN 38133; telephone number (901) 384-3025.

Technician (WG-3359-5/1), $17.51 per hour. The minimum requirements to qualify for this position include, High School or GED (proof required); 520 hours experience as a GS-3 HVI Operator or a GS-4 HVI Operator Leader with potential mechanical abilities, OR successful completion of 1 yr. of training above high school in electronics, electro-mechanical, or computer repair or instruction (proof required prior to completing application).

Must be able to work in a fast paced, physically demanding, 24/7 environment. HOLIDAY AND WEEKEND WORK IS REQUIRED. SELECTED EMPLOYEES MUST BE ABLE TO WORK ANY SHIFT. Training will consist of hands on, written and practical examinations on the High Volume Instrument (HVI). The 10 highest scored applicants after training will be considered for employment. Trainees will be required to work from various heights and be required to repeatedly go from a lying or kneeling position to a standing position. Training will begin on August 31st – September 25th, 2020. Training times will be on either day shift (7:00 am – 3:30 pm) or evening shift (4:00 pm – 12:30 am).

Applications forms OF-612 and OF-306 may be obtained from 3275 Appling Road, Memphis, TN 38133 between the hours of 8:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Monday – Friday. CRIMINAL BACKGROUND CHECKS ARE PERFORMENED ON ALL APPLICANTS.

Applicants must be a U.S. Citizen and must show picture ID and Social Security card at the time the application is submitted. Veteran’s preference will be applied as appropriate. DD-214 must be provided to qualify for veteran’s preference. If you are a male born after Dec.31, 1959 and are at least 18 year of age, civil service employment law (5 U.S.C.3328) requires that you must be registered with the Selective Service system, unless you meet certain exemptions (proof of registration and/or exemption required).

USDA IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY PROVIDER AND EMPLOYER