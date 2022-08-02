USDA NOW HIRING

GOVERNMENT JOBS:

Agriculture Commodity Grader (Classer/ HVI Operator)

USDA, AMS, COTTON & TOBACCO PROGRAM

MEMPHIS, TN



Applications will be accepted for SEASONAL Agriculture Commodity Grader (Classer/HVI Operator) positions on August 8th – 28th, 2022. To apply, email resume with full name and contact information to MemphisCO@usda.gov. For any questions, please contact the Memphis Classing Office, 3275 Appling Rd., Memphis, TN 38133; telephone number (901) 384-3025.

Agriculture Commodity Grader (Classer/HVI Operator) GS-1980-5/1, $17.31 per hour with promotion potential to GS-1980-7/1, $21.44. The minimum requirements to qualify for this position include High School or GED; 6 months’ work experience in the cotton industry, agriculture industry, computer operator/programmer, clerical experience, or in a trade requiring specialized training or licenses. Proof of education and training required. Benefits include opportunities for health insurance, annual leave, sick leave, overtime, and incentive awards.

Must be able to work in a fast paced, 24/7 environment. HOLIDAY AND WEEKEND WORK IS REQUIRED. SELECTED EMPLOYEES MUST BE ABLE TO WORK ANY SHIFT. Applicants must pass a physical exam. Background checks are performed on all applicants. Training will begin on September 6th – September 30th, 2022 on multiple shifts.

Instrument Mechanic Helper (Technician)

USDA, AMS, COTTON & TOBACCO PROGRAM

MEMPHIS, TN

Applications will be accepted for SEASONAL Instrument Mechanic Helper (Technician) positions on August 8th – 28th, 2022. To apply, email resume with full name and contact information to MemphisCO@usda.gov. For any questions, please contact the Memphis Classing Office, 3275 Appling Rd., Memphis, TN 38133; telephone number (901) 384-3025.

Technician (WG-3359-5/1), $19.27 per hour. The minimum requirements to qualify for this position include High School or GED (proof required); experience and knowledge of mechanical repair techniques; OR experience as a GS-3 Ag Commodity Aid with potential mechanical abilities; OR successful completion of 1 yr. of training above high school in electronics, mechanical, automotive, or computer repair or instruction (proof required prior to completing application). Benefits include opportunities for health insurance, annual leave, sick leave, overtime, and incentive awards.

Resumes can be emailed to

MemphisCO@usda.gov

Please include your full name and contact information in resume.

CRIMINAL BACKGROUND CHECKS ARE PERFORMED ON ALL APPLICANTS.

Applicants must be a U.S. Citizen and must show picture ID and Social Security card when hired. Veteran’s preference will be applied as appropriate. DD-214 must be provided to qualify for veteran’s preference. If you are a male born after Dec.31, 1959 and are at least 18 year of age, civil service employment law (5 U.S.C.3328) requires that you must be registered with the Selective Service system, unless you meet certain exemptions (proof of registration and/or exemption required)