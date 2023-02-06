MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tunica County School District is hiring teachers and staff for the 2023-2024 school year. They have announced a hiring event for ALL positions.

The event will be held on Saturday, February 11 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. (noon) at the Tunica Middle School Gym. The address is 2486 Highway 61 in Tunica, MS 38676.

Applicants can also call 662-363-2811 for more information.

They are looking for teachers, bus drivers and administrators. They are actively recruiting for all positions. Teacher position start at $47,000 and range up to $76,900.

Flier provided by Tunica County School District