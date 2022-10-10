Arlington currently employs 72 full-time and 4 part-time employees. Applications for all positions are accepted at any time and are kept on file at Town Hall for six months.

If you want a stable job with opportunity for growth, good benefits, and the satisfaction of service to your fellow citizens, consider employment with the Town of Arlington. The Town of Arlington will not discriminate against any individual for any reason and will provide services to all citizens in a nondiscriminatory fashion. Learn more here.

JOB OPENINGS:

Completed applications may be emailed to humanresources@townofarlington.org or may be turned in to Town Hall at 5854 Airline Road, Arlington, TN 38002. The Town of Arlington is an EOE.



Employment Application – available for download.

Utility Worker -Public Works – The Town of Arlington is currently seeking a highly motivated individual for a full time Utility Worker position to join our Public Works Department. This position primarily performs semi-skilled manual work functions related to installation, maintenance, and repair of roads, sidewalks, drainage systems (ditches, pipes, inlets). Applicant must have a High School Diploma or GED & experience in performing heavy manual work in a construction, industrial, or municipal setting. Pay range $17-$18 depending on experience. Must pass a background check, driver’s license check and physical exam, including a drug screen. Will work in a non-smoking environment. Utility Worker Job Description

Heavy Equipment Operator -Public Works – The Town of Arlington is seeking a highly motivated individual for a full-time Heavy Equipment Operator to join our Public Works department. This position primarily performs highly-skilled manual work functions related to installation, maintenance, and repair of roads, sidewalks, drainage systems (ditches, pipes, inlets), and operates various pieces of machinery. Applicant must have graduated from a standard high or trade school, obtain a Class B Commercial Driver’s License for the State of Tennessee within 2 years, and at least 4 years’ experience in operating heavy machinery in a construction, industrial or municipal setting. Salary Range $19-$21 depending on experience.

Heavy Equip Operator Job Description



Firefighter Paramedic – Fire Dept. – The Town of Arlington is seeking a highly motivated individual for a full-time position in the Fire Department. Applicants shall have excellent verbal, written, and listening skills. High School Diploma or equivalent required. Must possess a valid driver’s license in the State of Tennessee with “F” endorsement. Must possess State of Tennessee Firefighter 1. Must possess and maintain a valid State of Tennessee Emergency Medical Technician-Paramedic license. Must successfully complete within one (1) year of employment a Firefighter II certification issued by the State of TN Commission on Fire Fighting. Any equivalent combination of education and relevant experience may be considered.

Firefighter Paramedic Job Description