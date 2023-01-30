MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Saint Francis Hospital is holding a hiring event on Thursday, February 2.

The first event will be held from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Saint Francis Bartlett location at 2986 Kate Bond Road, Bartlett, TN 38133. This will be held in the Magnolia Conference room.

The second event will be held at 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. at the St. Francis Memphis location. This will be at the Medical Library located at 5959 Park Ave. Memphis, TN 38119.

St. Francis said this will be a great opportunity for all RNs, LPNs, and Nursing Assistants. There will be all time shifts and specialities available. New graduates are encouraged to apply.

If you would like to RSVP for this event, email Laneisha.Tolliver@tenethealth.com

For more information, visit St. Francis’ website.

Graphic provided by St. Francis Hospital