Southland Casino is hiring; multiple positions available

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — You can join the team at Southland Casino in West Memphis! Southland Casino Racing has been a major racing venue for more than 60 years and the casino offers slot machines plus live table games — as well as sports betting. Restaurants at Southland include the Sports Bar & Grill, Bourbon Street Steakhouse & Grill and Café 56.

They’d love to talk to you whether you’re interested in a full time career in hospitality or a part time job. Benefits include 401k with company match, health insurance, vacation, and more (see bottom of this page for full list of benefits).

Positions Available:

Southland Casino Dealer School – West Memphis, AR

Ever wanted to be a dealer but thought the school would be too expensive? Well, here’s your chance to go to Dealer School for FREE!

Southland Casino Racing is conducting FREE Dealer classes for selected students this spring. If you have a positive attitude, outgoing friendly personality, good math and verbal skills, a willingness to learn, and the ability to engage with guests and co-workers then this might be the career for you.



– FREE Classes begin on Monday, May 3, 2021.

– 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday

– 10 week program

– Classes are free for selected candidates



Upon successful completion of the school, candidates may apply to become a dealer at Southland Casino. All new hire dealers will receive a $500 sign-on bonus after 30 days and an additional $1000 after 120 days of continuous employment! Must be at least 21 years old and have a high school diploma or GED at minimum. Applicants may fill out the dealer school application online HERE. Application must be received online by Friday, April 30, 2021, preferably before.



Southland is owned and operated by Delaware North, a global leader in hospitality.

Delaware North believes in a total rewards package that helps us recruit and retain the best associates in the industry. We have a comprehensive benefits program designed to give our associates the comfort, safety and stability they need to serve our guests each and every day. Below is a listing of many of our benefits:

1. 401(k) plan with company match

2. Medical

3. Dental

4. Vision

5. Life insurance

6. Short-term disability

7. Long-term disability

8. Dependent care spending account

9. Health care spending account

10. Vacation

11. Holidays

12. Tuition assistance

13. Training and development

14. Company-paid training and certification (for chefs)

15. Mentoring

16. Wellness program

17. Referral bonuses

18. Flexible work schedules

19. Friends-and-family discounts to events and properties