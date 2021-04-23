Southland Casino is hiring; multiple positions available

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — You can join the team at Southland Casino in West Memphis! Southland Casino Racing has been a major racing venue for more than 60 years and the casino offers slot machines plus live table games — as well as sports betting. Restaurants at Southland include the Sports Bar & Grill, Bourbon Street Steakhouse & Grill and Café 56.
They’d love to talk to you whether you’re interested in a full time career in hospitality or a part time job. Benefits include 401k with company match, health insurance, vacation, and more (see bottom of this page for full list of benefits).
Positions Available:
- Southland Casino Dealer School – West Memphis, AR
Ever wanted to be a dealer but thought the school would be too expensive? Well, here’s your chance to go to Dealer School for FREE!
Southland Casino Racing is conducting FREE Dealer classes for selected students this spring. If you have a positive attitude, outgoing friendly personality, good math and verbal skills, a willingness to learn, and the ability to engage with guests and co-workers then this might be the career for you.
– FREE Classes begin on Monday, May 3, 2021.
– 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday
– 10 week program
– Classes are free for selected candidates
Upon successful completion of the school, candidates may apply to become a dealer at Southland Casino. All new hire dealers will receive a $500 sign-on bonus after 30 days and an additional $1000 after 120 days of continuous employment! Must be at least 21 years old and have a high school diploma or GED at minimum. Applicants may fill out the dealer school application online HERE. Application must be received online by Friday, April 30, 2021, preferably before.
- World Market Bistro Bartender
As a Bistro Bartender, you will serve alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages to guests responsibly while providing an excellent guest experience at all times. Learn More + Apply
- EVS Attendant
As an EVS Attendant, you will help create a great guest experience by keeping the property clean and sanitized. Learn More + Apply
- Beverage Supervisor
As a Beverage Supervisor, you will partner with leaders, direct reports, and peers to deliver the highest levels of service to guests. Learn More + Apply
- Dice Dealer
As a tipped Table Game Dealer you will provide prompt, accurate, and courteous service to Table Game players, utilizing the highest degree of technical skill in dealing Poker, Texas Hold’em, 7 Card Stud, Omaha, and other legal variations. Learn More + Apply
- Table Games Craps Dealer
As an indirectly tipped Table Games Craps Dealer you will provide prompt, accurate, and courteous service to players, utilizing the highest degree of technical skill in dealing the assigned game to players, in accordance with the Company’s GuestPath Universal Service Standards and applicable Operational Standards. Must be at least 21 years old. Learn More + Apply
- World Market Bistro Steward
Delaware North Gaming is hiring Stewards to join the team at Southland Casino’s World Market Bistro in West Memphis, Arkansas. Competitive pay rate of $15 per hour! Learn More + Apply
- World Market Bistro Line Cook
Delaware North Gaming is hiring an experienced Line Cook to join the team at Southland Casino’s World Market Bistro in West Memphis, Arkansas. Competitive pay rate of $15 per hour! Learn More + Apply
- Busser/Stocker
This role gives you the chance to be part of the game day excitement, earn money, and make new friends. Competitive pay rate of $15 per hour! Learn More + Apply
- World Market Bistro Cook II
Delaware North Gaming is hiring an experienced Line Cook to join the team at Southland Casino’s World Market Bistro. Learn More + Apply
- Greyhound Racing Leadout
Racing Leadouts have the important role of handling and caring for the greyhounds in the paddock and while they are in route to the starting box. Learn More + Apply
- World Market Bistro Server
As a Server, you will be the face of the World Market Bistro and play a critical role in providing excellent service to restaurant guests. Learn More + Apply
- World Market Bistro Host
As a Host you will be the first person to welcome and interact with guests. Competitive pay rate of $15 per hour! Learn More + Apply
- Foodservice Cashier
As a Foodservice Cashier you should display a positive attitude with guests and co-workers while also being able to accurately ring up merchandise and product in an efficient manner. Competitive pay rate of $15 per hour! Learn More + Apply
- Revenue Audit Clerk
As a Revenue Audit Clerk within the Southland Casino Gaming subsidiary, you will perform audits of daily revenue activity while following all rules, processes, and procedures to ensure accuracy and legality. Learn More + Apply
- Cage Cashier
Cage Cashiers handle large amount of currency, cash checks, redeems tickets, vouchers, table games chip to guests in a professional manner displaying a high standard of guest service. Learn More + Apply
- Count Team Member
As a Hard/Soft Count Team Member, you will count and sort previous days’ soft money and gaming chips accurately and in a timely manner while following all policies and procedures. Learn More + Apply
- Sports Bar Host
As a Host you will be the first person to welcome and interact with guests. Competitive pay rate of $15 per hour! Learn More + Apply
- Slot Machine Attendant
Slot Machine Attendants work on the gaming floor, contributing to a successful gaming operation by providing maintenance of floor equipment and assisting gaming guests as needed. Learn More + Apply
- Cage Supervisor
In this role you will oversee all areas of the cage and vault to ensure that all state, federal, and Delaware North guidelines and procedures are being followed. Learn More + Apply
- Server
As a Server, you will be the face of the restaurant and play a critical role in providing excellent service to guests. Learn More + Apply
- Bartender
As a Bartender, you will serve alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages to guests responsibly while providing an excellent guest experience at all times. Learn More + Apply
- Runner
This role requires excellent time management skills as well as the ability to set priorities and quickly respond to changing needs within the restaurant dining room. Competitive pay rate of $15 per hour! Learn More + Apply
- Gaming Slot Supervisor
The ideal Slot Service Technician Supervisor is an expert with operating electronic and video gaming technology. You will use your skills to lead a team of Slot Service Technicians and ensure all work is carried out efficiently while sharing your technical know-how knowledge. Learn More + Apply
- Player Services Representative
In this role you will check guests in and out efficiently and assist with any issues or questions guests may have during their stay. You will also assist customers in all player rewards transactions in a friendly and professional manner delivering excellent customer service. Learn More + Apply
- Surveillance Supervisor
As a Surveillance Supervisor, you will ensure the safety of guests, associates, clients, and company assets at Southland Casino. You will lead the team of surveillance associates and ensure company and state procedures are followed. Learn More + Apply
- Racing Teller
As a Racing Teller, you will help create a great guest experience by accepting wagers from guests and cashing winning tickets. Learn More + Apply
- Slot Tech
Under the guidance of the Service Technical Manager, Slot Service Technicians ensure all video gaming technologies (VGT) machines are kept in good working order in accordance with the Delaware North’s operational standards and gaming regulations. Learn More + Apply
- Security Officer
As a Security Guard, you will ensure a safe and secure environment for guests and associates. Learn More + Apply
- Lounge Bar Bartender
As a Bartender, you will serve alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages to guests responsibly while providing an excellent guest experience at all times. Learn More + Apply
Southland is owned and operated by Delaware North, a global leader in hospitality.
Delaware North believes in a total rewards package that helps us recruit and retain the best associates in the industry. We have a comprehensive benefits program designed to give our associates the comfort, safety and stability they need to serve our guests each and every day. Below is a listing of many of our benefits:
- 1. 401(k) plan with company match
- 2. Medical
- 3. Dental
- 4. Vision
- 5. Life insurance
- 6. Short-term disability
- 7. Long-term disability
- 8. Dependent care spending account
- 9. Health care spending account
- 10. Vacation
- 11. Holidays
- 12. Tuition assistance
- 13. Training and development
- 14. Company-paid training and certification (for chefs)
- 15. Mentoring
- 16. Wellness program
- 17. Referral bonuses
- 18. Flexible work schedules
- 19. Friends-and-family discounts to events and properties