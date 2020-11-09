Randstad Park Office Job Fair

Randstad US to bring over 500 warehouse jobs to Memphis, TN and surrounding areas

Randstad is hiring entry-level material handlers and forklift operators to work in the Memphis and surrounding areas.

Memphis, TN – November 14, 2020 – Randstad Park Office announces it is hiring for more than 500 warehouse job openings in the Memphis, TN and surrounding areas.

Randstad Park Office will be hosting job fairs on 11/18 & 11/19 from 9 am – 4 pm at 5118 Park Avenue, Suite 240, Memphis, TN 38118, before attending please sign up using the following link https://bit.ly/3jTUQTj.

Job seekers unable to attend the social distancing job fairs are encouraged to attend our virtual job fair on 11/20 from 9 am – 4 pm by logging into https://bit.ly/3k4RYDe at the time of the event.

Randstad is hiring entry-level warehouse workers, material handlers and forklift operators for all shifts including 1st, 2nd, 3rd and weekend. Pay based on the position, location, and level of experience. Candidates will have the opportunity to work overtime as well.

Great incentives are being offered by Randstad and candidates may be eligible to earn incentives for perfect attendance, weekly pay, as well as dental, medical and 401(k).

Safety is Randstad’s number one priority. In addition to temperatures being taken upon entry, the company has implemented hand sanitizing stations throughout the warehouse and practice social distancing.

Applicants must be 18 years of age and pass a drug screen and background check.

About Randstad

Randstad North America, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Randstad N.V., a €23.7 billion global provider of flexible work and human resources services. As a trusted human partner in the technology-driven world of talent, we combine the expertise and passion of our employees, with some of the most innovative HR technologies on the market today, to advance the careers and business success of our candidates and clients.

Randstad’s North American operations comprise nearly 5,700 associates and a deployed workforce of more than 94,000 in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to staffing and recruitment, Randstad offers outsourcing, consulting and workforce management solutions for generalist and specialist disciplines, including technology, engineering, accounting and finance, clinical and non-clinical healthcare, human resources, legal, life sciences, manufacturing and logistics, office and administration and sales and marketing. Global concepts available to North American client companies include RPO, MSP, integrated talent solutions, payrolling and independent contractor management and career transition services. Learn more at www.randstadusa.com or www.randstad.ca.