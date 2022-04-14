When: April 25th 8:30a-2p
Where: Memphis VA Medical Center, 1030 Jefferson Ave., Memphis, TN 38104
What: Food Service Workers and Housekeeping Aides
On Site Interviews!
Learn more about joining the Memphis VA and pre-register at memphis.va.gov by April 21st.
Food Service Workers:
If you are an applicant with a disability or veteran eligible for a special hiring authority such as Veterans Recruitment Appointment (VRA) or 30% or More Disabled Veteran, please join us for our April hiring event.
Housekeeping Aides
If you are veteran with preference and have a special hiring authority, please join us for our April 25th hiring event.
We offer a sign-on bonus, great benefits, and much more!
Lists of requirements will be available soon for both positions. Please check back for more information!