When: April 25th 8:30a-2p

Where: Memphis VA Medical Center, 1030 Jefferson Ave., Memphis, TN 38104

What: Food Service Workers and Housekeeping Aides

On Site Interviews!



Learn more about joining the Memphis VA and pre-register at memphis.va.gov by April 21st.

Food Service Workers:



If you are an applicant with a disability or veteran eligible for a special hiring authority such as Veterans Recruitment Appointment (VRA) or 30% or More Disabled Veteran, please join us for our April hiring event.

Housekeeping Aides

If you are veteran with preference and have a special hiring authority, please join us for our April 25th hiring event.

We offer a sign-on bonus, great benefits, and much more!

Lists of requirements will be available soon for both positions. Please check back for more information!

