Memphis VA Medical Center is hosting an on-site job fair for Registered Nurses (RN) and Nursing Assistant (NA).
There will be on-site interviews conducted on October 12 & 26th from 5pm-8pm. If you are interested in participating in the upcoming job fair, you must complete the event registration.
Register for the event at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/RNNAJobFair
SIGN ON BONUS MAY BE AVAILABLE FOR HIGHLY QUALIFED CANDIDATES
Date: October 12 & 26th (On-site Interviews)
Time: 5pm-8pm
Location: Memphis VA Medical Center (Theater 2nd Floor)
1030 Jefferson Avenue
Memphis, TN 38104
