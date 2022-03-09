March 10 & 11

Memphis-Shelby County Schools is hosting two upcoming employment opportunities as the District strives to hire innovative and effective employees passionate about positively impacting the lives of the next generation of leaders. Email mediarelations@scsk12.org regarding media interviews focused on these hiring fairs.



Hiring Fair – Thursday, March 10

We’re calling all nurses, career and technical education teachers, skilled craftsmen and more to register for a job fair this Thursday, March 10 from 1 to 5:00 p.m. at the Board of Education (160 S. Hollywood). Please see the attached flyers and help us spread the word.

Virtual Recruiting Fair – Friday, March 11

Educators, school counselors and librarians are invited to a Virtual Preview Day Job fair Friday, March 11, from 5 – 6 pm. Interested individuals should click here to register.