MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If you are looking for work, you’re in luck. New job opportunities are now available at the Memphis International Airport.

You might just call it the luck of the Irish – as it’s happening on Saint Patrick’s day with an on-the-spot hiring fair. We reported last year that Spirit Airlines would offer nonstop service in the spring here in Memphis.

Well, the time has come to hire those to join the airline’s workforce.

Pay varies from $13-15 bucks an hour.

At least 40 jobs are up for grabs with the potential for more to become available.

Full benefits are being offered along with a 401K matching contribution.

Workers also have the option to get paid daily if they choose.

“If you work your 8 hours or 4 hours today, tomorrow you can take that money out and you can get paid every day. Oftentimes around Christmas, around the holidays when you need cash quickly that helps,” director of talent acquisition, Shelly Morgan, said.

The job fair will take place at the Courtyard by Marriott – near the airport along Nonconnah Blvd from 9 to 5 Thursday.