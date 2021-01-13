Lee’s Logistics delivering for Amazon!

Lee’s Logistics, delivering for Amazon, is now hiring new delivery drivers to deliver packages in the greater Memphis area as the demand for delivery increases!

Starting pay is $15 an hour! 

Candidate qualifications:

-Over 21 with a valid drivers license
-Must be cell phone technical
-Able to do 25-30 stop a hour
-Able to climb stairs
-Self motivated
-Good problem solving skills

