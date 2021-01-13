Lee’s Logistics delivering for Amazon! JobNet3 Posted: Jan 13, 2021 / 12:10 AM CST / Updated: Jan 12, 2021 / 11:19 AM CST Lee’s Logistics, delivering for Amazon, is now hiring new delivery drivers to deliver packages in the greater Memphis area as the demand for delivery increases! Starting pay is $15 an hour! For hiring information, fill out the form at the bottom of this page: Candidate qualifications: -Over 21 with a valid drivers license-Must be cell phone technical-Able to do 25-30 stop a hour-Able to climb stairs-Self motivated-Good problem solving skills Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Suggest a Correction