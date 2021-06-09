KTG USA is Hiring: Production/Machine Operator

We See Your Greatness

KTG USA’s parent company, Kruger Products, is one of North America’s leading manufacturers of quality tissue products for home, commercial and industrial use. KTG USA’s Memphis operations are the largest tissue manufacturing facility under one roof with recent expansion products doubling the facility’s size and production capacity with even more growth on the horizon.

NOW HIRING: Production/Machine Operator

Operator positions starting at $18.34/hour.

12 hour rotating shifts.

Must be able to pass Drug Screen/Criminal Background Checks.

Must have HS Diploma/GED (please bring a copy with you).

Competitive Benefits (Medical, Dental, Vision, 401K, etc.).

Opportunities for Advancement.

The Production/Machine Operator positions are part of a team that has accountability for the safe operation of equipment in one of the production areas which may include: Paper Machines or Converting Operations. Incumbents will report directly to the Supervisor of the respective area they are assigned. This is an hourly paid position that works a 12hr. rotating shift schedule. The facility operates on a 24-hour, 7 day per week, 365 day per year basis. Must be 18 years of age. Must have High School or GED.

Successful candidates must be able to pass a criminal background check, drug test, and physical.

FREE Tissue Give-Away Every Quarter!

KTG USA

400 Mahannah Ave.

Memphis, TN 38107

Please enter at Mahannah Ave. only.

KTG USA is an equal opportunity employer.