MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Doubletree by Hilton Memphis East will be hosting its job fair Monday, March 6, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The company will be doing on-site interviews at 5069 Sanderlin Avenue.

The following hotel positions are open:

Front Desk Agents

Housekeeping Room

Attendants & Laundry

Banquet Servers

The following restaurant positions are open (Erling Jensen Small Bites):

Restaurant Manager

Restaurant Servers & Bartenders

Kitchen Cooks

Kitchen Dishwasher