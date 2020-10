FILE – In this Dec. 18, 2014 file photo, a Federal Express driver returns to his truck after delivering a package to a business in Springfield, Ill. FedEx earned $1.25 billion in its latest quarter, as online shopping remained popular among customers avoiding stores and shipments between businesses improved. The delivery giant reported Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020 that it brought in $19.3 billion in revenue during the three months that ended Aug. 31, FedEx’s fiscal first quarter. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman, File)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — FedEx is hosting a job fair Tuesday, Oct. 27, at the Shelby County Board of Education at 160 S. Hollywood in Memphis.

The job fair will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

FedEx is hiring full- and part-time handler positions starting at $18 an hour, plus benefits.

You can also visit the FedEx Hub Recruitment Center at 2874 Business Park Drive, or go to fedexishiring.com.