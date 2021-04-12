Federal Correctional Institution of Memphis, TN is Hiring – Multiple Positions

The Federal Correctional Institution of Memphis is looking for great people to join their team!

They are currently hiring Correctional Officers, Case Manager, Nurse Practitioners, RNs, HR Specialist, Communications Tech, and others! Starting salary is $43,495 and up.

They Offer:

Law Enforcement Retirement

Promotion Opportunity

Competitive Salary

401K with 5% Match

Sick Leave

Vacation Time

Paid Holidays

Overtime

Shift Differential

Visit them for their Informational Job Fair May 5, 2021 from 9am – 3pm at 1101 John A. Denie Road, Memphis, TN 38134 in the Staff Training Center

OR

Apply online today: usajobs.gov*

For any questions, contact the HR Dept. at 901-384-5174 (-5176, -5178, -5177) OR

MEM-Applicant-S@bop.gov



Student loan repayment for multiple positions, most medical positions qualify for additional incentives, amazing benefits and so much more…

**Credit and criminal background checks are reviewed for qualified applicants.



